February 13, 2021: SOAP #4090: Leviticus 20-22; Acts 20

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 20:17 From Miletus, Paul sent to Ephesus for the elders of the church…

28 Keep watch over yourselves and all the flock of which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers. Be shepherds of the church of God, which he bought with his own blood.

OBSERVATION: Paul was making his way by ship back to Jerusalem. At Miletus, Paul called for the elders of the church in Ephesus to meet with him. Their position as leaders in the church had been set by the Holy Spirit. It was a holy assignment. Like a shepherd would value his flock, they should value the church of God. How valuable is the church? It was bought with the blood of Jesus! Nothing else on earth is more valuable than the church!

APPLICATION: Through the years, the meaning of some words change into something quite different from their original meaning. The word 'church' is just such a word. The church mentioned in the two verses above is the body of believers who are washed in the blood of Jesus and are banded together by the working of the Holy Spirit. Today the word 'church' has come to mean a physical building where the real church"the biblical church"can engage in worship, fellowship, discipleship, and some evangelism. Of course, any building can serve for those activities. Verse 20 says that Paul taught them 'publicly and from house to house.' He used schools, riverbanks, and homes. The real church does not need a building to be the church. Building the body of believers takes precedence over building a physical building.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, help me keep my focus on the assignment you have given me to build up the church, the body of Christ. Keep me aware of how greatly you value the church. Amen.

