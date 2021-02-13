February 14, 2021: SOAP #4091: Leviticus 23-24; Psalm 24; Acts 21 SCRIPTURE: Leviticus (NIV) 23:22 “'When you reap the harvest of your land, do not reap to the very edges of your field or gather the gleanings of your harvest. Leave them for the poor and the alien. I am the LORD your God.'” OBSERVATION: […]

February 14, 2021: SOAP #4091: Leviticus 23-24; Psalm 24; Acts 21

SCRIPTURE: Leviticus (NIV) 23:22 “'When you reap the harvest of your land, do not reap to the very edges of your field or gather the gleanings of your harvest. Leave them for the poor and the alien. I am the LORD your God.'”

OBSERVATION: In this verse we find one way God provided for the poor. They were allowed to reap the grain growing at the edges of the field. In this way those needing assistance were allowed the benefit of working. It was not just a hand-out, it was a hand-up. They had the opportunity to use their own strength, talent, and time to provide for their own family.



The Bible has a lot to say about the poor. The emphasis on giving alms and helping the poor is directed to those able to give and to the wealthy. They are to be generous and make sure workers are paid in a timely manner. The passage above is directed to the landowner.



The instructions for the poor; they are to ask God. They are to take their requests to God. The Bible gives no instructions to the poor on asking people for money, support, or financial help. It seems to me that when they go to God, they are depending on God. But when they go to man, they are depending on man. God loves to have people depend on Him.

APPLICATION: People who do not know God will naturally look to others for help. The Bible has many promises and examples of how God provides. It must hurt God's heart to find His people looking elsewhere for help.



What does it say about our God when we become beggars? Churches should not need discounts or a cut-rate for a contractor's labor. It becomes a testimony that our God is too poor to pay the full amount. If the contractor wants to do something for the Lord, then rejoice, but it is more acceptable to God when it is his idea.

PRAYER: Lord, we trust you to provide. You know what we need (Matthew 6:25-34) and have promised to provide for those who seek you first. May your provision for your children be a testimony of your ability to keep your promises. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!