February 15, 2021: SOAP #4092: Leviticus 25; Psalm 25-26; Acts 22

SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 25:8 Good and upright is the LORD; therefore, he instructs sinners in his ways. 9 He guides the humble in what is right and teaches them his way. 10 All the ways of the LORD are loving and faithful for those who keep the demands of his covenant. 11 For the sake of your name, O LORD, forgive my iniquity, though it is great.

OBSERVATION: In verse 10 we have two foundational characteristics of God, love and holiness. (Faithfulness is an expression of His holiness.) Together they make Him good. If one was missing it would be hard to call Him good. We have probably all known people who are so holy and legalistic but do not have any love. It is hard to call them good. And we know others who are so loving but have no moral basis for their actions. Everyone can do as they please. It is also hard to call those people good. Goodness is the biproduct of joining holiness and love. In God alone are those characteristics perfectly joined. God is always perfectly loving; God is always perfectly holy!

APPLICATION: For those in whom God dwells by His Spirit, whose sins have been forgiven by the blood of Jesus"for those born again as children of God"for His children"God desires these characteristics be developed in their lives.



Much of the work of the Holy Spirit in me is to grow these in me. They are expressed as the fruit of the Spirit. (Galatians 5:22-23) He is making me like Jesus.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, Jesus came to earth so that we might know you, not just know about you. But as we come to know you, we learn more about you. We learn your ways. We learn what pleases you. Holy Spirit, continue to work the character of God in me. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!