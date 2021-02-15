February 16, 2021: SOAP #4093: Leviticus 26-27; Acts 23 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 23:10 The dispute became so violent that the commander was afraid Paul would be torn to pieces by them. He ordered the troops to go down and take him away from them by force and bring him into the barracks. 11 The following […]

February 16, 2021: SOAP #4093: Leviticus 26-27; Acts 23

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 23:10 The dispute became so violent that the commander was afraid Paul would be torn to pieces by them. He ordered the troops to go down and take him away from them by force and bring him into the barracks. 11 The following night the Lord stood near Paul and said, “Take courage! As you have testified about me in Jerusalem, so you must also testify in Rome.”

OBSERVATION: Paul has been taken into custody by the Romans. The next night, he had a visitor. The Lord tells him what is ahead. He does not tell him that he would be in prison for two more years before being sent to Rome. The Lord did not tell Paul to do anything; He told him what was going to happen. Paul did not need to figure out how to make God's word happen.



Paul did not need to raise any money for His trip to Rome, nor His ministry in Rome. That does not mean that money was not needed, but God used Rome to house Paul (in prison for two years) and for transportation by ship accompanied by a Roman centurion.

APPLICATION: Sometimes God gives an assignment that I can do. Usually, it is a simple test of my obedience. I have never been told to do something I was unable to do. It is often obvious that what I was given to do will not accomplish what is needed, but when I obey, God comes through with an adequate answer.



Sometimes, like Paul, God tells me something that I have no way of bringing about. I need to wait patiently and trust God to bring it about. I do not need to pressure others to support what God has told me. God will impress others to help as He determines. The temptation is to impress on others what God has told me in order to gain their support.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, you are more than able and willing to provide for any assignment you give me. In trusting you, I get to see your hand at work to accomplish your will. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!