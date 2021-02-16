February 17, 2021: SOAP #4094: Numbers 1-2; Acts 24 SCRIPTURE: Numbers (NIV) 2:1 The LORD said to Moses and Aaron: 2 “The Israelites are to camp round the Tent of Meeting some distance from it, each man under his standard with the banners of his family.” 3 On the east, towards the sunrise, the divisions […]

February 17, 2021: SOAP #4094: Numbers 1-2; Acts 24

SCRIPTURE: Numbers (NIV) 2:1 The LORD said to Moses and Aaron: 2 “The Israelites are to camp round the Tent of Meeting some distance from it, each man under his standard with the banners of his family.” 3 On the east, towards the sunrise, the divisions of the camp of Judah are to encamp under their standard.' … 5 The tribe of Issachar will camp next to them. …

34 So the Israelites did everything the LORD commanded Moses; that is the way they encamped under their standards, and that is the way they set out, each with his clan and family.

OBSERVATION: The Israelites left Egypt as a mass of people. Later when they entered the Promised Land, they entered as a well-organized army. Here in chapter 2, God begins the organizing process. He divides them into their tribes and assigns them a place to camp around the tabernacle. He sets a traveling order while moving across the wilderness. God is being God! One only needs to look at creation to see that God is a God of order. In the New Testament we see He put order in church leadership. (Ephesians 4:11-12)

APPLICATION: I need to let God work His order into my life. He desires to organize my thoughts around His Word. He wants to organize my values around His values. He wants to organize my affections around what pleases Him. He wants to organize my actions around His purpose for my life. When I ask, 'Why?' He says, 'Because I love you and I have organized myself around you!'

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, the Bible is the story of how you organized yourself to meet the needs of fallen man. Lord, you took on human body to become the sacrifice we needed. Holy Spirit, you were sent to indwell the church. It only seems natural that you desire order in my life. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!