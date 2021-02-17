February 18, 2021: SOAP #4095: Numbers 3-4; Acts 25 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 25:25 I found he had done nothing deserving of death, but because he made his appeal to the Emperor, I decided to send him to Rome. 26 But I have nothing definite to write to His Majesty about him. Therefore, I have brought […]

February 18, 2021: SOAP #4095: Numbers 3-4; Acts 25

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 25:25 I found he had done nothing deserving of death, but because he made his appeal to the Emperor, I decided to send him to Rome. 26 But I have nothing definite to write to His Majesty about him. Therefore, I have brought him before all of you, and especially before you, King Agrippa, so that as a result of this investigation I may have something to write. 27 For I think it is unreasonable to send on a prisoner without specifying the charges against him.”

OBSERVATION: Festus had granted Paul's request to have his trial take place before Caesar. But this gave Festus a big puzzle. Surely if a prisoner was sent to a hearing before Caesar, there must be a logical and well-reasoned case to be presented with the prisoner. Festus knew that Paul had done nothing deserving death. Paul's presence before Caesar would make Festus look like he could not handle his responsibilities. Maybe King Agrippa could help him. So, Festus arranged this hearing where Paul could make his defense in chapter 26.

APPLICATION: There are times when I live my life according to kingdom principles that the world does not know how to deal with me. When God does something or leads me to do something that cannot be explained with natural arguments, I may find the world working to discredit me.



Recently on the news I heard of a family wandering about their neighbors. The neighbors were very outspoken with a different political view. But when a snow covered their area, these very neighbors, without being asked and before anyone could reject, shoveled all the snow off their driveway! Now, how does one accept an act of kindness from someone holding such unacceptable views? Someone has Christians for neighbors!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, I pray that your presence in my life makes a difference that people can see. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!