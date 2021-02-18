February 19, 2021: SOAP #4096: Numbers 5-6; Psalm 22; Acts 26 SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 22:27 All the ends of the earth will remember and turn to the LORD, and all the families of the nations will bow down before him, 28 for dominion belongs to the LORD and he rules over the nations.29 All the […]

February 19, 2021: SOAP #4096: Numbers 5-6; Psalm 22; Acts 26

SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 22:27 All the ends of the earth will remember and turn to the LORD, and all the families of the nations will bow down before him, 28 for dominion belongs to the LORD and he rules over the nations.

29 All the rich of the earth will feast and worship; all who go down to the dust will kneel before him"those who cannot keep themselves alive.

30 Posterity will serve him; future generations will be told about the Lord.

31 They will proclaim his righteousness to a people yet unborn"for he has done it.

OBSERVATION: This Psalm, written by King David about 1,000 years before Christ, contains many references to the suffering of Jesus on the cross. This psalm was telling a future generation what would happen.



God's plan was not just for David's generation; it was for Jesus' generation. God's plan was not just for The New Testament generation; it is for today's generation! God's plan is not just for today's generation; it is for future generations! They also will be told about the Lord. We must tell them. And the generation that we tell, will pass it on to generations that have not yet been born!

APPLICATION: The plan of God is a plan for the ages! It started before creation and will continue through all eternity! It will outlast this world. And just as the faith and actions of earlier generation were recorded, so our faith and actions are being recorded.



Let us resolve to leave a good trail. Let us make the path easy to follow. In letters and books, let us leave a paper trail. In repeating testimonies over and over, let us leave a good memory trail. In our actions, let us leave an unforgettable trail. And in sharing the life of Jesus with others, let us leave a heritage that brings glory to the One who started it all!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, use me to leave a good trail for others. Help me leave clear markings along my path, markings that are easy to identify. As I had good people to follow, may I be a good Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!