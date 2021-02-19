February 20, 2021: SOAP #4097: Numbers 7; Psalm 23; Acts 27 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 27:21 After the men had gone a long time without food, Paul stood up before them and said: “Men, you should have taken my advice not to sail from Crete; then you would have spared yourselves this damage and loss. 22 […]

February 20, 2021: SOAP #4097: Numbers 7; Psalm 23; Acts 27

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 27:21 After the men had gone a long time without food, Paul stood up before them and said: “Men, you should have taken my advice not to sail from Crete; then you would have spared yourselves this damage and loss. 22 But now I urge you to keep up your courage, because not one of you will be lost; only the ship will be destroyed. 23 Last night an angel of the God whose I am and whom I serve stood beside me 24 and said, 'Do not be afraid, Paul. You must stand trial before Caesar; and God has graciously given you the lives of all who sail with you.' 25 So keep up your courage, men, for I have faith in God that it will happen just as he told me.

OBSERVATION: The crew and the passengers were on a ship that was headed for disaster. Their salvation did not lay in the skill of the captain. Their salvation was not in the abilities of the crew. Their salvation did not lay in the design of the ship. Their salvation lay in one passenger, and he a prisoner being taken to Rome!

APPLICATION: One ship I am traveling on is my family. Another is my workplace. And another is my neighborhood. They are all in the middle of a stormy sea. So, are the other passengers blest to have me onboard with them? Does my presence make a difference?

PRAYER: Lord, I know it is not my presence that makes a difference, but your presence in me. May I fade into the background as you become more and more visible. Amen.

Pastor Leon

