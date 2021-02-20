February 21, 2021: SOAP #4098: Numbers 8-9; Acts 28 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 28:30 For two whole years Paul stayed there in his own rented house and welcomed all who came to see him. 31 Boldly and without hindrance he preached the kingdom of God and taught about the Lord Jesus Christ. OBSERVATION: Paul was called […]

February 21, 2021: SOAP #4098: Numbers 8-9; Acts 28

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 28:30 For two whole years Paul stayed there in his own rented house and welcomed all who came to see him. 31 Boldly and without hindrance he preached the kingdom of God and taught about the Lord Jesus Christ.

OBSERVATION: Paul was called of God. That took precedence over any hindrances man could place on him. His circumstances did not stop his ministry.



The limitations Paul experienced provided their own unique opportunities for ministry. Being limited as a prisoner, Paul ministered to his guards. Being limited from visiting the churches, he wrote letters. Being limited on a ship, he ministered to the crew. Being limited to a rented house, he ministered to those who visited him.

APPLICATION: Every limitation opens another door of opportunity for me. I may not have enough money to do one thing, but I have more time to do something else. I may not be able to go to one destination, but I can minister where I am or nearby. I may not have the needed supplies for what I would like to do, but I have the Holy Spirit anointing to do what the Spirit leads.



When I was quarantined due to COVID (3 months ago), I considered everyone who came into my hospital room as being sent to me by God. God provided my laptop computer to enable me to continue send out the daily SOAPs. My wife brought my ukulele to the hospital so I could minister to the Lord and those who came into my room.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, keep me clearly focused on you. Show me the opportunity that every hindrance provides. Keep my eyes focused on the opportunities and not on the hindrances. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Note: Some of today's SOAP is taken from #3981. It clearly applied to me during my recent time in the hospital. It still applies to me. It also applies to those who have been asking me for money so they can do their ministry. We need to start where we are with what we have. We must learn how to minister in the power of the Holy Spirit.