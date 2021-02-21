February 22, 2021: SOAP #4099: Numbers 10-11; Psalm 27; Mark 1 SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 27:4 One thing I ask of the LORD, this is what I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the LORD and to seek him […]

February 22, 2021: SOAP #4099: Numbers 10-11; Psalm 27; Mark 1

SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 27:4 One thing I ask of the LORD, this is what I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the LORD and to seek him in his temple.

5 For in the day of trouble he will keep me safe in his dwelling; he will hide me in the shelter of his tabernacle and set me high upon a rock. 6 Then my head will be exalted above the enemies who surround me; at his tabernacle will I sacrifice with shouts of joy; I will sing and make music to the LORD.

OBSERVATION: Who is it that God keep safe in time of trouble? Who is it that God shelters? And who is it to whom the remining verses in this Psalm apply? It is the one who has one over-riding heart desire to continually stay in an awareness of God's presence, to see God's beauty that surrounds us, and to spend time with Him.

APPLICATION: If I want God to continually shelter me, it would be good for me to set myself to become the person that God enjoys having around. If I want to be a man after God's heart, then I must be after God's heart. If God can see what He likes in me, it is because I have found what I like in Him! The more I find what I like in God, the more God finds what He likes in me. God is my 'One Thing.'

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, I want to know you. I want to know your heart. I want to see things as you see them. I want to understand why something would please you or would not please you. I want my life to be a comfortable dwelling place for you. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!