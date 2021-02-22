February 23, 2021: SOAP #4100: Numbers 12-13; Psalm 90; Mark 2 SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 2:1 A few days later, when Jesus again entered Capernaum, the people heard that he had come home. 2 So many gathered that there was no room left, not even outside the door, and he preached the word to them. 3 […]

February 23, 2021: SOAP #4100: Numbers 12-13; Psalm 90; Mark 2

SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 2:1 A few days later, when Jesus again entered Capernaum, the people heard that he had come home. 2 So many gathered that there was no room left, not even outside the door, and he preached the word to them. 3 Some men came, bringing to him a paralytic, carried by four of them. 4 Since they could not get him to Jesus because of the crowd, they made an opening in the roof above Jesus and, after digging through it, lowered the mat the paralyzed man was lying on….

verse 10b He said to the paralytic, 11 “I tell you, get up, take your mat and go home.”

OBSERVATION: There was no internet; no television; no radios; and no phones! Yet the word spread that Jesus had come home to Capernaum. They had been hearing about Him; now was their opportunity to see Him! KJV says it: '…it was noised that he was in the house.' The news of Jesus' presence has spread from one person to their neighbors and to their families, and to their friends.

APPLICATION: My goal is to be so full of Jesus that everybody knows that Jesus is in my life. It should be no secret that Jesus is living in me. The ones who know me best are my family. If anyone knows that Jesus is in me, they should know. They know how I used to be. They should be able to see the changes God has made in me. They should be able to see that God is working in my life.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, This Christian life is a visual thing! It is to be see-able. Direct my life so that Jesus can be seen in all I say and do. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!