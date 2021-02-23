February 24, 2021: SOAP #4101: Numbers 14-16; Mark 3 SCRIPTURE: Numbers (NIV) 14:2 All the Israelites grumbled against Moses and Aaron, and the whole assembly said to them, “If only we had died in Egypt! Or in this desert! 3 Why is the LORD bringing us to this land only to let us fall by […]

February 24, 2021: SOAP #4101: Numbers 14-16; Mark 3

SCRIPTURE: Numbers (NIV) 14:2 All the Israelites grumbled against Moses and Aaron, and the whole assembly said to them, “If only we had died in Egypt! Or in this desert! 3 Why is the LORD bringing us to this land only to let us fall by the sword? Our wives and children will be taken as plunder. Wouldn't it be better for us to go back to Egypt?”



26 The LORD said to Moses and Aaron: 27 “How long will this wicked community grumble against me? I have heard the complaints of these grumbling Israelites. 28 So tell them, 'As surely as I live, declares the LORD, I will do to you the very things I heard you say: 29 In this desert your bodies will fall"every one of you twenty years old or more who was counted in the census and who has grumbled against me.

OBSERVATION: The GOD who had promised to deliver them from Egypt, and WHO had done so… That same God promised to give them victory over the people in Canaan. And He did that very thing 40 years later, just not to this generation.



Did they not know that this God could hear? Did they not know that this God had feelings? This God heard them grumbling and complaining and He became angry! After all He had done for them, it was a rational response!

APPLICATION: Do I not know that Israel's God is my God? Do I not know that He can hear me too? Do I not know that my words can have a powerful effect on Him? He is blest by my praise and worship. He enjoys my expressions of love. He likes it when I depend on Him and bring my needs to Him. He likes to be believed.



The words I speak can be a blessing to God or hurtful.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, you hear all the hurtful things people say about you; they accuse you of every evil thing. I desire that my words be a balm to your hurts. May you enjoy listening to me. May you enjoy answering my prayers. May you know that I will be thankful. May you be blessed by my praise. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!