February 25, 2021: SOAP #4102: Numbers 17-18; Psalm 29; Mark 4 SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 4:35 That day when evening came, he said to his disciples, “Let us go over to the other side.” … 37 A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped. 38 Jesus […]

February 25, 2021: SOAP #4102: Numbers 17-18; Psalm 29; Mark 4

SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 4:35 That day when evening came, he said to his disciples, “Let us go over to the other side.” … 37 A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped. 38 Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, “Teacher, don't you care if we drown?” 39 He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm. 40 He said to his disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?”

OBSERVATION: What a wonderful thing"to have Jesus in our boat in a storm. We often do not know when, but we can be sure storms will come. And it is so good to hear Jesus speak to the storm. He is the 'storm stiller.' He is the 'peace speaker.'



Jesus had something to say to the storm. But He also had something to say to the disciples!



What he said to the disciples referred to what He had said before speaking to the storm. It referred to what He had said before they got into the boat. It referred to what He had said before there was a storm.



He chided them for being afraid and having no faith. I think He was saying, 'Don't you remember I said, 'Let us go over to the other side!''

APPLICATION: The storms I face are not a surprise to God! Often it is His very leading that brings me into the storm. He knows it is coming and leads me right into the center of the storm. He is not trying to destroy me, but to grow my faith. He does not expect that I will be able to handle the storm, He expects that I will trust Him to handle the storm. I can stay calm because I remember what He said before getting into the boat! 'Let us…'

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, keep reminding me of what you said to me before the tough time I face. I am looking for these times to be opportunities for your greatness to be seen. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!