February 26, 2021: SOAP #4103: Numbers 19-20; Psalm 28; Mark 5

SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 5:35 While Jesus was still speaking, some men came from the house of Jairus, the synagogue ruler. “Your daughter is dead,” they said. “Why bother the teacher anymore?” 36 Ignoring what they said, Jesus told the synagogue ruler, “Don't be afraid; just believe.”

OBSERVATION: One of the great benefits of walking close to Jesus is that He hears everything we hear. Jesus heard the report that Jairus' daughter was dead. Jesus was quick to speak faith into Jairus. The men from home reported the facts as they knew them. Jesus was aware of other facts! The facts of aerodynamics lift a heavy plane into the air, over-riding the fact of gravity. And the facts of Jesus power would over-ride the fact of death!



Jesus words inspired faith in Jairus as he continued his way back home with Jesus by his side! He brought Jesus into his house and into the room where his daughter's body lay. And we all know the rest of the story!

APPLICATION: The benefit of having a close relationship with the Holy Spirit (whom Jesus sent to take His place with us) is that He hears everything I hear. And He can quickly respond to the faith-destroying reports brought to me by others. He is not discouraged by bad reports! He can quickly speak faith-building truth into my heart and mind. It is to my benefit to maintain a continual relationship with the Holy Spirit.

PRAYER: Lord, as you walked with Jairus that day, so you have sent the Holy Spirit to walk with me, to hear what I hear, and to speak truth. Experiencing His presence dispels my fear; hearing His words causes my faith to grow! Amen.

