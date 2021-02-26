February 27, 2021: SOAP #4104: Numbers 21-23; Mark 6-7 SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 7:34 He [Jesus] looked up to heaven and with a deep sigh said to him, “Ephphatha!” (which means, “Be opened!”). 35 At this, the man's ears were opened, his tongue was loosened, and he began to speak plainly. 36 Jesus commanded them not […]

February 27, 2021: SOAP #4104: Numbers 21-23; Mark 6-7

SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 7:34 He [Jesus] looked up to heaven and with a deep sigh said to him, “Ephphatha!” (which means, “Be opened!”). 35 At this, the man's ears were opened, his tongue was loosened, and he began to speak plainly. 36 Jesus commanded them not to tell anyone. But the more he did so, the more they kept talking about it. 37 People were overwhelmed with amazement. “He has done everything well,” they said. “He even makes the deaf hear and the mute speak.”

OBSERVATION: The crowd gathered around Jesus was 'overwhelmed with amazement!' Two things made Jesus attractive to the people: teaching and miracles. Both were the working of the Holy Spirit through Jesus. Jesus had emptied Himself of His divinity to live as a man on earth. But He did not live as just a man…He lived and taught and ministered as a man anointed by the Holy Spirit.

APPLICATION: The same Holy Spirit that anointed Jesus is with us today. Spirit anointed teaching and Spirit empowered ministry will draw people today as in Jesus' day.



The world where I live today needs the presence of a church that is filled with the Holy Spirit and continuing the ministry of Jesus. The Same One who gave the great commission told them to wait in Jerusalem, not to go into all the world, UNTIL they had received power from the Holy Spirit. (Acts 1:4-8)

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, as you anointed Jesus, anoint believers today. As you empowered Jesus and as you empowered the early church, empower believers today. Use us for your glory. Use me for your glory. Amen

