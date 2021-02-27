February 27, 2021: SOAP #4104: Numbers 24-27; 1Corinthians 13 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 13:4b Love…does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. OBSERVATION: Love rejoices in the good that happens to others and the good things they have. In being other-centered, love does not desire to possess what belongs to the other. And […]

February 27, 2021: SOAP #4104: Numbers 24-27; 1Corinthians 13

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 13:4b Love…does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.

OBSERVATION: Love rejoices in the good that happens to others and the good things they have. In being other-centered, love does not desire to possess what belongs to the other.



And as it rejoices in the success of others, neither does it brag about its own accomplishments. Love uses the word 'I' sparingly.



Love is humble, not proud. If someone else gets credit for what love has accomplished through me, love refuses to make it an issue. All that matters is for God to be glorified.

APPLICATION: Love in me does not envy what others have. Love in me does not boast about how much better what I can do is better than what others can do. Love in me does not see myself as more valuable than others.



I rejoice in the love God has for me. But does God rejoice in the love I have for others? That is a question worthy of consideration!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, do you feel at home as you live in my heart. Is it easy for you to express your love through me? Stretch my ability to love. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!