March 01, 2021: SOAP #4105: Numbers 28-29; Mark 8 SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 8:13 Then he left them, got back into the boat and crossed to the other side. 14 The disciples had forgotten to bring bread, except for one loaf they had with them in the boat. 15 “Be careful,” Jesus warned them. “Watch out […]

March 01, 2021: SOAP #4105: Numbers 28-29; Mark 8

SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 8:13 Then he left them, got back into the boat and crossed to the other side. 14 The disciples had forgotten to bring bread, except for one loaf they had with them in the boat. 15 “Be careful,” Jesus warned them. “Watch out for the yeast of the Pharisees and that of Herod.” 16 They discussed this with one another and said, “It is because we have no bread.” 17 Aware of their discussion, Jesus asked them: “Why are you talking about having no bread? Do you still not see or understand? Are your hearts hardened? 18 Do you have eyes but fail to see, and ears but fail to hear? And don't you remember? 19 When I broke the five loaves for the five thousand, how many basketfuls of pieces did you pick up?” “Twelve,” they replied. 20 “And when I broke the seven loaves for the four thousand, how many basketfuls of pieces did you pick up?” They answered, “Seven.” 21 He said to them, “Do you still not understand?”

OBSERVATION: Jesus had fed 4000 men with only 7 loaves and a few fish. (verse 9) Then Jesus gets into a boat and goes to Dalmanutha where the Pharisees ask Jesus for a sign from heaven. Feeding 4000 men was not enough for them! Back in the boat, Jesus tells the disciples to be careful about the 'yeast' of the Pharisees. Since they had only one loaf of bread with them, they thought Jesus was talking about them not having enough bread!



After just witnessing what Jesus had done with 7 loaves, why should the disciples be worried about having only one loaf!!!

APPLICATION: After what the Lord has done for me, it is illogical to be alarmed about any current circumstances. What I have 'in my boat' is more than enough for Jesus to meet my current need!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, forgive me for getting alarmed or upset about the needs I am facing. What you have done in the past gives me assurance that you will take care of me. As I walk in obedience to you, I know I can trust you to provide. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!