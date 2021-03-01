March 02, 2021: SOAP #4107: Numbers 30-31; Mark 9 SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 9:37 “Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me.” OBSERVATION: We can look at ministry to children as though we are bringing Jesus to them. […]

March 02, 2021: SOAP #4107: Numbers 30-31; Mark 9

SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 9:37 “Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me.”

OBSERVATION: We can look at ministry to children as though we are bringing Jesus to them. We think that when they accept us, they are accepting Jesus. But that is not what this verse says. It is not when they welcome us, they welcome Jesus. It is when we welcome them, we welcome Jesus!

APPLICATION: When I minister to children, I should expect Jesus to reveal Himself to me in special ways. I need to expect to see and hear Jesus talking to me through the children I have welcomed into my life. What I do to children, Jesus takes personally. And what I do to Jesus, the Father takes personally! Sometimes I act as though my ministry to children is a blessing to the children. It is really a blessing to me!



God works by faith, by faith in His word. As we minister to children, we should remind the Lord that we believe this verse! We should activate our faith by expecting to experience God's presence and unique working in our lives.

PRAYER: Lord, thank you for reminding me of this truth. I expect to find you working in my life in special ways because I minister to children. Thank you for the privilege of being a school bus driver these past 11 years. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!