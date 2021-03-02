March 03, 2021: SOAP #4108: Numbers 32-33; Mark 10 SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 10:35 Then James and John, the sons of Zebedee, came to him. “Teacher,” they said, “we want you to do for us whatever we ask.” 36 “What do you want me to do for you?” he asked. 37 They replied, “Let one of […]

March 03, 2021: SOAP #4108: Numbers 32-33; Mark 10

SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 10:35 Then James and John, the sons of Zebedee, came to him. “Teacher,” they said, “we want you to do for us whatever we ask.” 36 “What do you want me to do for you?” he asked. 37 They replied, “Let one of us sit at your right and the other at your left in your glory.” 38 “You don't know what you are asking,” Jesus said. “Can you drink the cup I drink or be baptized with the baptism I am baptized with?”

OBSERVATION: James and John were wanting a guarantee that Jesus would do what they want. There are times we would all like such a guarantee. But such a pre-request is probably a good indication that we have no idea about what we are really asking.



Could Jesus give such a guarantee? Of course. But He knows what would accompany the answer to such a question. He knows the pain and heartache that the answer we want would bring. So, in love and kindness, at times He says 'No.'

APPLICATION: Here we see Jesus getting questions like we all get occasionally. Will you do me a favor? Can I ask you a question? Will you help me? We might be inclined to answer, 'Yes,' but we have no idea of what they are asking. Especially for people who dislike saying, 'no,' such a question puts them in an uncomfortable position. It is good to get the details before agreeing.



I have found that the only one to whom I can give a 'yes' answer without knowing the full question is Jesus! I can trust Him. He will only ask me to do what is good for me. And if it gets too hard for me, which it often does, He is always available and willing to do it through me! Many times, He already knows that doing what He asks is beyond my strength and ability. He is asking me to do something that will prove that He is trustworthy to help me.

PRAYER: Lord, I know I can trust you. You will not ask me to do something that you are not willing to do through me! Your presence guarantees my success. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!