March 04, 2021: SOAP #4109: Numbers 34-36; Mark 11 SCRIPTURE: Numbers (NIV) 34:1 The LORD said to Moses, 2 “Command the Israelites and say to them: 'When you enter Canaan, the land that will be allotted to you as an inheritance will have these boundaries: 3 “'Your southern side will include some of the Desert […]

March 04, 2021: SOAP #4109: Numbers 34-36; Mark 11

SCRIPTURE: Numbers (NIV) 34:1 The LORD said to Moses, 2 “Command the Israelites and say to them: 'When you enter Canaan, the land that will be allotted to you as an inheritance will have these boundaries: 3 “'Your southern side will include some of the Desert of Zin along the border of Edom. On the east, your southern boundary will start from the end of the Salt Sea,…

OBSERVATION: The Lord promised the land to Abraham. Through the years, God repeated the promise several times. When Jacob died in Egypt, he arranged to be buried in the 'Promised Land'/Canaan. God miraculously delivered the Israelites from Egypt and miraculously led them to where they were about to enter the 'Promised Land'/Canaan. Joseph made sure His bones would be carried out of Egypt to be buried in the land God had promised Israel.



It was a specific land, with boundaries set by God. As they honored God by keeping His laws, inside the boundaries they would find God's Presence, God's Protection, and God's Provision. The boundaries set the limitations for God's promises.

APPLICATION: When God calls me today, He sets boundaries. Sometimes the grass looks greener on the other side of the fence and I want to move out of the boundaries God has given. But if I want God's provision, I must stay within the boundaries He has set. If I am faithful, He may enlarge my boundaries.



SOAPs started as personal devotions. As I was faithful in the few people that were interested, God enlarged the boundaries to India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and other Asian countries. For ten years I remained faithful in daily posting what God gave me each day. Then last year, Pastor Andrew in Sierra Leone became interested in the SOAPs. Through printing and sharing, through the medium of Facebook, the SOAPs they have now spread into 5 or 6 African countries.

PRAYER: Lord, thank you for the boundaries you gave me, and thank you for expanding those boundaries. Thank you for your promise, your presence, your provision and protection. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!