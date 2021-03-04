March 05, 2021: SOAP #4110: Deuteronomy 1-2; Mark 12 SCRIPTURE: Mark 12:42 But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins, worth only a fraction of a penny. 43 Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than […]

March 05, 2021: SOAP #4110: Deuteronomy 1-2; Mark 12

SCRIPTURE: Mark 12:42 But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins, worth only a fraction of a penny. 43 Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. 44 They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything"all she had to live on.”

OBSERVATION: Giving is such an important part of our lives. We do not have the ability to see the true value of a gift. But Jesus does. The widow's gift got His attention! He made sure His disciples realized the value of this gift!



The truth is, if anyone needed to give, it was her. She needed to sow a seed to reap a harvest. Her giving gained the attention of the greatest Giver, Jesus! This poor widow became the most talked about, the most read about money giver in the history of man!

APPLICATION: No one is too poor to give. I do not have to wait until I have more to become a giver. I must start with what I have, no matter how small. The poorer I am, the more I need to give!



Some people want others to give to their need. They pray for God to multiply what they receive from others. In God's economy, He does not multiply what others give me; He multiplies what I give!



It is not the seed I eat, but the seed I sow that produces next year's harvest. It is not what I keep for myself, but what I give away that produces my harvest.

PRAYER: Lord, I know you watch me give. I pray that my giving brings you joy! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!