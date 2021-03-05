March 06, 2021: SOAP #4111: Deuteronomy 3-4; Psalm 36; Mark 13 SCRIPTURE: Deuteronomy (NIV) 4:5 [Moses giving his farewell address to Israel] See, I have taught you decrees and laws as the LORD my God commanded me, so that you may follow them in the land you are entering to take possession of it. 6 […]

March 06, 2021: SOAP #4111: Deuteronomy 3-4; Psalm 36; Mark 13

SCRIPTURE: Deuteronomy (NIV) 4:5 [Moses giving his farewell address to Israel] See, I have taught you decrees and laws as the LORD my God commanded me, so that you may follow them in the land you are entering to take possession of it. 6 Observe them carefully, for this will show your wisdom and understanding to the nations, who will hear about all these decrees and say, “Surely this great nation is a wise and understanding people.” 7 What other nation is so great as to have their gods near them the way the LORD our God is near us whenever we pray to him? 8 And what other nation is so great as to have such righteous decrees and laws as this body of laws I am setting before you today? 9 … Teach them to your children and to their children after them.

OBSERVATION: God desired to be glorified in the world through Israel. He wanted the nations around them to see what a wonderful God Israel served. They would be amazed at Israel's righteous laws, their wisdom and understanding. …and the fact that their God was with them!

APPLICATION: In this we see God's desire to be glorified in the world today through the church! God's wisdom is seen in the church through their faithfulness to God's Word. God's love is seen in the church through their love for each other. God's provision is seen as He answers their prayers.



Also, in this we see God's desire to be glorified in the world today through me, through Leon. His wisdom is seen in my faithfulness to God's Word. God's love is seen in me as He talks with me and to me. God's provision is seen as He cares for me.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, I want the world to see how honored I am to serve you. May your love and greatness be seen in me as you work in my life. Amen.

Pastor Leon

