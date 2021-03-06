March 07, 2021: SOAP #4112: Deuteronomy 5-6; Psalm 43; Mark 14 SCRIPTURE: Deuteronomy (NIV) 6:17 Be sure to keep the commands of the LORD your God and the stipulations and decrees he has given you. 18 Do what is right and good in the LORD's sight, so that it may go well with you and […]

March 07, 2021: SOAP #4112: Deuteronomy 5-6; Psalm 43; Mark 14

SCRIPTURE: Deuteronomy (NIV) 6:17 Be sure to keep the commands of the LORD your God and the stipulations and decrees he has given you. 18 Do what is right and good in the LORD's sight, so that it may go well with you and you may go in and take over the good land that the LORD promised on oath to your forefathers, 19 thrusting out all your enemies before you, as the LORD said.

OBSERVATION: These verses are from Moses' farewell address to the Israelites. He reviewed their history and the ten commandments. Here he gives a simple statement of how to live: 'Do what is right and good in the LORD's sight.'

APPLICATION: In these words, I find a good way to judge my words and actions as I go through each day. 'Is this right and good in the LORD's sight?' 'What does the LORD think about what I am doing?' 'Did the LORD approve of my words?' 'Do my actions bring joy to the LORD's heart and a smile to His face?' Do I treat the Lord as a welcome and honored guest in my life? Is making the LORD feel at home in my heart a priority?

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, I am sure that nothing has pained you more than seeing your son, Jesus, take the sins of the world and pay their penalty on the cross. But even after you gave your Son, there is still so much in this world that brings you pain"and you see it all. May I be one who makes you smile. Amen.

Pastor Leon

