SCRIPTURE: Deuteronomy (NIV) 7:17 [Moses' farewell address to Israel] You may say to yourselves, “These nations are stronger than we are. How can we drive them out?” 18 But do not be afraid of them; remember well what the LORD your God did to Pharaoh and to all Egypt. 19 You saw with your own eyes the great trials, the miraculous signs and wonders, the mighty hand and outstretched arm, with which the LORD your God brought you out. The LORD your God will do the same to all the peoples you now fear. 20 Moreover, the LORD your God will send the hornet among them until even the survivors who hide from you have perished. 21 Do not be terrified by them, for the LORD your God, who is among you, is a great and awesome God.

OBSERVATION: He is indeed an AWESOME God! One needs only to consider the way God delivered the Israelites from Egypt and how He sustained them for forty years in the wilderness! He is an AWWSOME God!!!



God had clearly led the Israelites into the wilderness, and He sustained them in the wilderness where He had led them!

APPLICATION: Since I have accepted the salvation this AWESOME God provided through His son Jesus, then clearly this AWESOME God is my God! When He leads me into a ministry, I can rest assured that this AWESOME God will sustain me in that ministry. My main responsibility is to make sure He is the one leading me and that I am obeying His commands.



My confession: Without doubt, the AWESOME God has assigned me to write a SOAP (Scripture, Observation, Application, Prayer) devotion every day; I can count on this AWESOME God to speak to me each day as I read His word.

My confession: Without doubt, I have been led by an AWESOME God into driving a school bus; I can count on the AWESOME God to be with me as I take students to and from school.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, you are the AWESOME God who led and sustained the Israelites in the wilderness. You are the same AWESOME God who leads and sustains me! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!