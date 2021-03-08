March 09, 2021: SOAP #4114: Deuteronomy 10-12; Mark 16 SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 16:6 [the angel in the empty tomb] “Don't be alarmed,” he said. “You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him. 7 But go, tell his disciples and […]

March 09, 2021: SOAP #4114: Deuteronomy 10-12; Mark 16

SCRIPTURE: Mark (NIV) 16:6 [the angel in the empty tomb] “Don't be alarmed,” he said. “You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him. 7 But go, tell his disciples and Peter, 'He is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him, just as he told you.'”



Here is where Jesus had told them: Mark (NIV) 14:26 When they had sung a hymn, they went out to the Mount of Olives. 27 “You will all fall away,” Jesus told them, “for it is written: “'I will strike the shepherd, and the sheep will be scattered.' 28 But after I have risen, I will go ahead of you into Galilee.”

OBSERVATION: Jesus had told his disciples several times that He would be crucified and rise to life again on the third day. As we read above, Mark even mentioned where Jesus told them to meet Him"in Galilee. The angel at the tomb instructed the women to remind the disciples. Do not let them forget! This is important! Tell them again.

APPLICATION: I am so thankful for the wonderful ministry of the Holy Spirit. He lives inside me"He is always that close. AND He speaks to me. He helps me remember the words of Jesus. (John 16:13 But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come. 14 He will bring glory to me by taking from what is mine and making it known to you.)

PRAYER: Jesus, you knew I would have trouble remembering. So, you sent the Holy Spirit to guide me and to remind of what you have told me. When I remember your words, I can begin to live in accordance with your plan. Holy Spirit, work with me to quickly hear your voice and understand what you are saying to me. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!