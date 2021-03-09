March 10, 2021: SOAP #4115: Deuteronomy 13-15; Galatians 1 SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 1:13 For you have heard of my previous way of life in Judaism, how intensely I persecuted the church of God and tried to destroy it. 14 I was advancing in Judaism beyond many Jews of my own age and was extremely zealous […]

March 10, 2021: SOAP #4115: Deuteronomy 13-15; Galatians 1

SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 1:13 For you have heard of my previous way of life in Judaism, how intensely I persecuted the church of God and tried to destroy it. 14 I was advancing in Judaism beyond many Jews of my own age and was extremely zealous for the traditions of my fathers. 15 But when God, who set me apart from birth and called me by his grace, was pleased 16 to reveal his Son in me so that I might preach him among the Gentiles, I did not consult any man…

OBSERVATION: Paul recognized that it was God's pleasure that revealed Jesus to him when he was on his way to persecute the believers in Damascus. It brought pleasure to God to interrupt Paul's plan that day and turn him into the Apostle to the Gentiles! (Acts 9:1-6) Paul lived his life totally committed to bringing pleasure to God. Even his time in prison was committed to God's pleasure. The letters he wrote revealed God to the believers"and still do, to this day!

APPLICATION: It Was God's pleasure to choose each of us. Our children have been given to us by God's pleasure. It is God's pleasure that we have work/ministry assignments.



It was God's pleasure to call me to Himself and give me a daily assignment. It is my pleasure to go through my day honoring Him and fulfilling my work/assignment in a way that pleases Him. When my assignment gets long and/or wearisome, I need to remember that I am to bring God pleasure through what I do. When I have learned to give Him pleasure, He can then move me to another place. Of course, in bringing Him pleasure, I may find that I do not want another place because I have learned to enjoy what brings Him pleasure.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, help me live my life to pleasure my Heavenly Father. Amen.

