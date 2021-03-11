March 12, 2021: SOAP #4117: Deuteronomy 19-21; Galatians 3 SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 3:24 So the law was put in charge to lead us to Christ that we might be justified by faith. 25 Now that faith has come, we are no longer under the supervision of the law. …28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, […]

March 12, 2021: SOAP #4117: Deuteronomy 19-21; Galatians 3

SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 3:24 So the law was put in charge to lead us to Christ that we might be justified by faith. 25 Now that faith has come, we are no longer under the supervision of the law. …

28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. 29 If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise.

OBSERVATION: Here is a quick overview of the above…

God made a promise to Abraham to send a Redeemer/Messiah.

God gave the law through Moses.

The purpose of the law was not to replace the promise.

The purpose of the law was to preserve people until the coming of the

promised Messiah.

The law revealed man's sinfulness in the light of God's holiness.

The law revealed the need for an appropriate sinless sacrifice.

The law was completed by the sacrifice, but the promise still stands.

The sacrifice opened the way for all mankind to receive the promise .

The promise is received only through faith.

APPLICATION: The way has been opened for me to receive God's promise. I believe I can trust God's word. By that faith, I confess my total inadequacy in living up to God's holy standard, I accept His forgiveness provided by His sinless sacrifice on the cross, and I confess that He is now my Lord and His Holy Spirit lives inside me.

PRAYER: Lord, thank you for forgiving me and taking up residence in me. Thank you for the joy of living in right relationship with you. Thank you for remembering and keeping your promise! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!