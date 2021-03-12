March 13, 2021: SOAP #4118: (re-worked #1926) Deuteronomy 22-24; Galatians 4 SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 4:4 But when the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under law, 5 to redeem those under law, that we might receive the full rights of sons. OBSERVATION: At the proper time, and with […]

March 13, 2021: SOAP #4118: (re-worked #1926) Deuteronomy 22-24; Galatians 4

SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 4:4 But when the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under law, 5 to redeem those under law, that we might receive the full rights of sons.

OBSERVATION: At the proper time, and with a proper ceremony, a wealthy landowner would free his son from the supervision of a guardian to be recognized as a son with the full authority belonging to a son. And so, there was a proper time when God sent His Son Jesus to free us from the requirements of the law. God's people would enter a new aspect of relating to God, not as children needing the protection of the law to keep them from sinning, but as sons and daughters in whom God's Spirit lives, directing their every thought and deed. This is so much better!

APPLICATION: Now is the 'proper time' for me to be led by the Spirit of God. Now is the proper time for me to expect the Holy Spirit to speak to me. When things do not go as I planned, I should be expecting that the Spirit will show me what He has planned. Instead of being disappointed, I should be excited to discover His will.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, this is the day, this is the time for me to walk and talk with you. Please keep working with me until I easily recognize your Presence, your voice, and your direction. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!