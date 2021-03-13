March 14, 2021: SOAP #4119: Deuteronomy 25-27; Galatians 5 SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 5:24 Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the sinful nature with its passions and desires. 25 Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit. OBSERVATION: Some believers take the point of view that Christ belongs […]

March 14, 2021: SOAP #4119: Deuteronomy 25-27; Galatians 5

SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 5:24 Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the sinful nature with its passions and desires. 25 Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit.

OBSERVATION: Some believers take the point of view that Christ belongs to them. He was the one crucified for their benefit so now everything is going well. Although there is some truth in that concept, Paul clearly does not hold that point of view. Rather than Christ belonging to Paul, Paul belonged to Christ!!! Paul's writings and ministry show that Paul suffered many things in fulfilling the Lord's calling. (Acts 9:15-16)



Jesus lived a life of self-sacrifice that led to the cross. The cross was in keeping with His life. The same can be said of the apostle Paul. (Note 2Corinthians 11)

APPLICATION: Christ does not belong to me; I belong to Him! Christ does not exist to fulfill my desires and to make life easy for me. No, my love for Jesus causes me to crucify my old nature"put away my desires and passions. Pleasing God is more important than pleasing myself. I have found that the more I belong to Jesus, the more I appreciate that He belongs to me!!!

PRAYER: Lord, I want to claim the first part of verse 24. I want it to be true that I belong to you. Holy Spirit, help me to live out the second half of that verse. I live by your presence in my life and it is my desire to 'keep in step' with you. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!