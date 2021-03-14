March 15, 2021: SOAP #4120: Deuteronomy 28-29; Galatians 6 SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 6:1 Brothers, if someone is caught in a sin, you who are spiritual should restore him gently. But watch yourself, or you also may be tempted. OBSERVATION: Paul reminds us that he is writing to fellow believers, he calls them “brothers.” Can Christians […]

March 15, 2021: SOAP #4120: Deuteronomy 28-29; Galatians 6

SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 6:1 Brothers, if someone is caught in a sin, you who are spiritual should restore him gently. But watch yourself, or you also may be tempted.

OBSERVATION: Paul reminds us that he is writing to fellow believers, he calls them “brothers.” Can Christians sin? Obviously so, or this scripture would have no meaning. He is not saying that we 'have to' sin, but “if, in case” we sin.



What should happen in the church when a believer sins? We should never speak to anyone else until we have first talked to the offender! Here Paul tells us to 'restore him.' Jesus instructed us that when we are witness to a sin, we are to go personally to that person and confront them with what we witnessed. (How wise it was for Jesus to instruct us to go to that person first. It may be that we have the facts wrong, and we save ourselves embarrassment. It could be that the person will repent upon being confronted and thus save themselves embarrassment. Matthew 18:15-17)



This instruction is given to those who are spiritual. It will be easier for the offender to receive correction from one who is spiritual If a person in truly spiritual, they will be sensitive, understanding the desire of the Spirit to restore rather than tear down.



The goal is restoration! One should keep in mind the story of our Good Shepherd who left the 99 to restore the 1 to the flock. Some people might be so jealous for the purity of the church that they are too willing dis-fellowship the offender.



Restoration is to be done gently, in love"love for God and for the person needing restoration. We must remember how much Jesus loves this person"how much He was willing to pay for their soul.

APPLICATION: Even the spiritual must remain alert so that the enemy will not be able to take advantage of this situation and cause them to fall. They could be tempted by pride in that the Spirit was able to use them in such a wonderful way. They could be tempted to tell others and become gossips. They might even be tempted with the same sin. Just keeping in mind that we might be tempted makes us work to correct others in a way we would like to be corrected ourselves.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, in these matters, may the love of God flow through me and may your wisdom guide me. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!