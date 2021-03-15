March 16, 2021: SOAP #4121: Deuteronomy 30-31; Psalm 40; 1Corinthians 1 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 1:25 For the foolishness of God is wiser than man's wisdom, and the weakness of God is stronger than man's strength. … 27 But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things […]

March 16, 2021: SOAP #4121: Deuteronomy 30-31; Psalm 40; 1Corinthians 1

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 1:25 For the foolishness of God is wiser than man's wisdom, and the weakness of God is stronger than man's strength. … 27 But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. 28 He chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things"and the things that are not"to nullify the things that are, 29 so that no-one may boast before him. 30 It is because of him that you are in Christ Jesus, who has become for us wisdom from God"that is, our righteousness, holiness, and redemption. 31 Therefore, as it is written: “Let him who boasts boast in the Lord.”

OBSERVATION: Many times, in doing miracles, Jesus gave people an assignment to the one in need. It is notable that Jesus never gave an assignment that prove how wise or how strong they were. It was always something simple that they were obviously capable of doing. It was something to prove their faith. It was washing the mud out of the eyes. It was having the people sit down in groups of 50. It was filling the jars with water. It was casting their net on the other side of the boat. No one could mistake that their action caused the miracle. Jesus was the only one who could receive the glory.

APPLICATION: When a miracle is needed, the pressure is not on me. He will give me something that I can do. It might not make any sense to me; it is not designed to make sense to me. It is designed to demonstrate my faith in Him. If I hurry and get presumptuous, I get myself in trouble. I MUST HEAR from Him. What He says takes priority.



God did not choose me because of my abilities. God did not make a list of my strengths and determine where I could best serve Him. He does not want people to be amazed at what I can do. He wants them to be amazed at what He can do!

PRAYER: Lord, I know you are not counting on me to accomplish your will. You are counting on me being obedient. You are counting on me listening to your voice and following your Word! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!