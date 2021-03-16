March 17, 2021: SOAP #4122: Deuteronomy 32-34; 1Corinthians 2 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 2:9 However, as it is written: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him”"10 but God has revealed it to us by his Spirit. The Spirit searches all things, even […]

March 17, 2021: SOAP #4122: Deuteronomy 32-34; 1Corinthians 2

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 2:9 However, as it is written: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him”"10 but God has revealed it to us by his Spirit. The Spirit searches all things, even the deep things of God.

11 For who among men knows the thoughts of a man except the man's spirit within him? In the same way no-one knows the thoughts of God except the Spirit of God.

12 We have … received the Spirit who is from God, that we may understand what God has freely given us.

13 This is what we speak, …words taught by the Spirit, expressing spiritual truths in spiritual words….

15 The spiritual man makes judgments about all things,

16 …we have the mind of Christ.

OBSERVATION: My human spirit knows what I am thinking. My spirit can make me feel guilty when I do something wrong, or prideful when I accomplish a difficult feat. My human spirit knows my thoughts. My human spirit sets my attitude.



What Paul is saying above is that the Holy Spirit knows God even better than my human spirit knows me. Having the Holy Spirit in me is having the mind of Christ!

APPLICATION: For me to mature as a spiritual man, I must grow in allowing the Holy Spirit to direct my thoughts and actions. The Holy Spirit understands the deepest thoughts of God and can help me understand. I use my mental skills to become familiar and memorize Bible verses, but to understand those verses, I need the Holy Spirit. I need the Holy Spirit to help me communicate spiritual truth to others. I need the Holy Spirit to make judgments"to evaluate things in the light of God's Word.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, for me to live a life pleasing to you and fulfill the ministry assigned me, I need you to override my human spirit. Help me to understand truth and to communicate that truth. Help me keep Jesus Lord of all. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!