March 18, 2021: SOAP #4123: Joshua 1-2; Psalm 37; 1Corinthians 3

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 3:1 Brothers, I could not address you as spiritual but as worldly"mere infants in Christ. 2 I gave you milk, not solid food, for you were not yet ready for it. Indeed, you are still not ready. 3 You are still worldly. For since there is jealousy and quarrelling among you, are you not worldly? Are you not acting like mere men?

OBSERVATION: As we read through this chapter, we can identify several characteristics of 'infants in Christ' or 'worldly.' First, they are still baby Christians in their understanding of God's ways and plans for us. (Hebrews 6:1-2) They have experienced salvation, but they have not begun the journey of maturing. Second, jealously and quarrelling indicate selfishness. Putting others before oneself and forgiveness have not been worked into their character. And third, they identify with a man more than with God.

APPLICATION: As an adult, I have much of the responsibility for my spiritual growth. It is my choice to spend daily time just with the Lord. It is my choice to meditate on the scriptures. It is my choice to apply the scriptures to my personal life. It is my choice to meet with other believers. Mostly it is my choice to listen to the Holy Spirit.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, I need your assistance in becoming a mature believer"one growing in understanding the Word, one putting others before petty jealously and quarrelling, and one whose identity is as a lover of Jesus. Help me, I pray. Amen.

Pastor Leon

