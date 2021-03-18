March 19, 2021: SOAP #4124: Joshua 3-6; 1Corinthians 4 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 4:1 So then, men ought to regard us as servants of Christ and as those entrusted with the secret things of God. 2 Now it is required that those who have been given a trust must prove faithful. OBSERVATION: It should be clear […]

March 19, 2021: SOAP #4124: Joshua 3-6; 1Corinthians 4

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 4:1 So then, men ought to regard us as servants of Christ and as those entrusted with the secret things of God. 2 Now it is required that those who have been given a trust must prove faithful.

OBSERVATION: It should be clear to everyone that we are servants of Christ. God has entrusted us with a responsibility. Faithfully fulfilling that responsibility should demonstrate that we consider it a special privilege to be allowed a position of responsibility in God's kingdom.



The second verse above tells us that the person given a responsibility must 'prove faithful.' 'Prove faithful to whom?' There are three to whom we should 'prove faithful.' First, we should prove faithful to those we serve. Faithfully fulfilling our responsibility should bring benefit to them. Second, we should 'prove faithful' to those with authority. If we are watching children, we should 'prove faithful' to their parents. If we have responsibility for a church ministry, we should 'prove faithful' to the pastor. We should 'prove faithful' to our boss at work. And third, we must 'prove faithful' to God. He knows our heart. He knows our intentions. It is His judgment that matters. His judgments cover the first and second areas above.

APPLICATION: My servant status should not come as a surprise to my friends. It should be clear that I am a servant of Christ.



While being faithful comes from my daily life, I see the 'proving faithful' comes when I face a challenge that I would rather ignore. It is so important for me to follow the leading of the Holy Spirit. I have confidence that He is on my side and wants me to 'prove faithful!'

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, I desperately need your help. Show me the details of being faithful. Help me understand what my part may be in every situation. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!