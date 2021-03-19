March 20, 2021: SOAP #4125: Joshua 7-8; Psalm 69; 1Corinthians 5 SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 69:13 But I pray to you, O LORD, in the time of your favor; in your great love, O God, answer me with your sure salvation.14 Rescue me from the mire, do not let me sink; deliver me from those who […]

March 20, 2021: SOAP #4125: Joshua 7-8; Psalm 69; 1Corinthians 5

SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 69:13 But I pray to you, O LORD, in the time of your favor; in your great love, O God, answer me with your sure salvation.

14 Rescue me from the mire, do not let me sink; deliver me from those who hate me, from the deep waters. 15 Do not let the floodwaters engulf me or the depths swallow me up or the pit close its mouth over me. 16 Answer me, O LORD, out of the goodness of your love; in your great mercy turn to me. 17 Do not hide your face from your servant; answer me quickly, for I am in trouble. 18 Come near and rescue me; redeem me because of my foes. 19 You know how I am scorned, disgraced, and shamed; all my enemies are before you. 20 Scorn has broken my heart and has left me helpless; I looked for sympathy, but there was none, for comforters, but I found none. 21 They put gall in my food and gave me vinegar for my thirst.

OBSERVATION: The Psalmist, King David, was 'in trouble.' Like a man who stumbled into quicksand, He was sinking! He was desperate for God to hear and answer his prayer! His enemies treated him with disrespect. He looked for 'sympathy' and 'comfort' which should have been provided by his friends. He found none. He seemed all alone in his trouble, but he knew where to go.



He was sure that God's love is good, and His mercy is great! God has eyes; He sees. God has ears; He hears. God has hands; He reaches out on behalf of His children doing His will. David was king at God's appointment and anointing. He was confident that he was doing God's will.

APPLICATION: Like Moses called out to God in time of trouble (Exodus 5:32) so David called out to the same God. Their God is my God! The God of Moses, the God of David, is the God of Leon. Why should I take my troubles to anyone else!!!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, when I am needy and in trouble, I know I can come to you! I know that what you have given me to do is beyond my human abilities; I must depend on you! I am learning that you want me to depend on you. You love taking my limitations to demonstrate your greatness. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!