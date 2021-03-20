March 21, 2021: SOAP #4126: Joshua 9-11; 1Corinthians 6 SCRIPTURE: Joshua (NIV) 11:15 As the LORD commanded his servant Moses, so Moses commanded Joshua, and Joshua did it; he left nothing undone of all that the LORD commanded Moses. OBSERVATION: God to Moses, Moses to Joshua. Joshua received from Moses as though he personally had […]

SCRIPTURE: Joshua (NIV) 11:15 As the LORD commanded his servant Moses, so Moses commanded Joshua, and Joshua did it; he left nothing undone of all that the LORD commanded Moses.

OBSERVATION: God to Moses, Moses to Joshua. Joshua received from Moses as though he personally had received it from the Lord. The truth is that if Joshua could not receive from Moses, he would not have been the leader to follow Moses. When a person cannot be under authority, they are not qualified to be in authority. It is proper to note that the same LORD who commanded Moses was the same LORD who helped Joshua!

APPLICATION: The same LORD who commanded Moses was the same LORD who helped Joshua, was the same LORD who directed Pastor Dayton Poe to start SOAPs in Generations Church, was the same LORD who directed Pastor Dayton to ask Sharon and myself to do the SOAPs. I did not want to do my daily devotions in the SOAP format, but that same LORD showed me that I was under Dayton's authority and I should do as he directed. Now 11 years and 4,125 SOAPs later, the LORD's wisdom can be clearly seen. The same LORD is helping me every day to present a fresh word from the LORD.



The key to progressive ministry is to keep in relationship with the ONE who gave the first word! The Holy Spirit must give personal revelation to each one.

PRAYER: LORD God, you who spoke to Moses and then through Moses to Joshua, you have spoken to me through Dayton and now speak to me each day, and through me to others"and through them to even others! Holy Spirit, keep me/us to be clean and useful channels through which you can flow! Amen.

