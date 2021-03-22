March 23, 2021: SOAP #4128: Joshua 15-17; 1Corinthians 8 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 8:1 … We know that we all possess knowledge. Knowledge puffs up, but love builds up. 2 The man who thinks he knows something does not yet know as he ought to know. 3 But the man who loves God is known by […]

March 23, 2021: SOAP #4128: Joshua 15-17; 1Corinthians 8

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 8:1 … We know that we all possess knowledge. Knowledge puffs up, but love builds up. 2 The man who thinks he knows something does not yet know as he ought to know. 3 But the man who loves God is known by God.

OBSERVATION: God's knowledge of those who love Him is limitless. If He desired, He could use that knowledge to destroy us, but He uses it in love to correct us and build us up.



No one who has ever walked on earth has had knowledge equal to Jesus, God's Son. Yet we do not talk about His knowledge, but His love. He did not impress people with his knowledge, but with His love.



One of the best every-day examples is a loving parent using their knowledge to guard and guide the young child they love.



Who can count all the love songs sung today. In comparison, there are very few songs about knowledge.

APPLICATION: Love motivates me to serve God and others. Knowledge is important because it makes me more useful to God and to others. Knowledge must always be ruled by love.



I must always have more love in my heart than knowledge in my head. Then the knowledge in my head should flow out of me through a heart of love.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, of all the love songs I know, those about you stand above all others. Your love for me is the strength of my life. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!