March 24, 2021: SOAP #4129: Joshua 18-20; 1Corinthians 9 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 9:19 Though I am free and belong to no man, I make myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible.20 … To those under the law I became like one under the law (though I myself am not under the […]

March 24, 2021: SOAP #4129: Joshua 18-20; 1Corinthians 9

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 9:19 Though I am free and belong to no man, I make myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible.

20 … To those under the law I became like one under the law (though I myself am not under the law), so as to win those under the law.

21 To those not having the law I became like one not having the law (though I am not free from God's law but am under Christ's law), so as to win those not having the law.

22 To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all men so that by all possible means I might save some.

23 I do all this for the sake of the gospel, that I may share in its blessings.

OBSERVATION: According to the above scriptures, Paul loved and defended freedom, his and those who read his letters. But there was something he valued above his freedom. Winning people to Jesus meant more to Paul than demanding his freedom!



God is so great and His plan is so noble. Although He has all power and can force His creation to serve Him. He is far too great for that. The aspects of God's character (love and holiness) are more important to Him than the aspects of His being (omnipotence and omniscience). It gives God no glory when people serve Him because they have no choice (sometimes to accomplish a greater purpose, He forces a person to accomplish His will.) It glorifies God when the one serving Him is because they believe He is worthy of their devotion, worthy of their service, worthy of their life!

APPLICATION: God set me free so that I can choose to serve Him. When I use my freedom of choice to serve those around me, I bring great joy to the One Who Used His freedom of choice to serve me by dying for my sins! The greatest way I can serve others is to lead them to Jesus!

PRAYER: Lord, you are worthy of my devotion. You are also worthy of the devotion of those around me. Holy Spirit, help me live in such a way that causes others to want to know and love Jesus also. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!