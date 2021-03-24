March 25, 2021: SOAP #4130: Joshua 21-22; Psalm 47; 1Corinthians 10 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 10:6 Now these things occurred as examples to keep us from setting our hearts on evil things as they did. …11 These things happened to them as examples and were written down as warnings for us, on whom the fulfilment of […]

March 25, 2021: SOAP #4130: Joshua 21-22; Psalm 47; 1Corinthians 10

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 10:6 Now these things occurred as examples to keep us from setting our hearts on evil things as they did. …

11 These things happened to them as examples and were written down as warnings for us, on whom the fulfilment of the ages has come.

OBSERVATION: Paul was giving his readers a review of some of their history. In this passage, he was not recounting the great victories God had brought to Israel, but the times they had turned from God to sin! Yes, these bad things were also a part of their history. Remembering these things would not bring any joy, but there were important lessons to learn.



Paul was saying they should not ignore this part of their history but learn from its examples.

APPLICATION: History is the truth about the past. Some would like to change history or re-write history, but history is history; changed history is just fiction. We can learn from history, but we cannot change it.



What I do in the next 30 minutes will be history in an hour. The present moves quickly into history. If I want to have a good history, I must live a good present.



Politicians may not like that the news media has recording of every speech they gave in the past. The media likes to use their archives to show people how the politician has changed. But if we think that the news media has large archives"just wait until the Judgment Seat of Christ! Heaven's archives are complete; it is all there! The only things missing are those things which are under the blood of Jesus!

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, you are present; you are with me NOW. You can help me write my history by working in me, and with me, and through me in the present. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!