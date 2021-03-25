March 26, 2021: SOAP #4131: Joshua 23-24; Psalm 44; 1Corinthians 11 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 11:8 For man did not come from woman, but woman from man; 9 neither was man created for woman, but woman for man…. 11 In the Lord, however, woman is not independent of man, nor is man independent of woman. 12 […]

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 11:8 For man did not come from woman, but woman from man; 9 neither was man created for woman, but woman for man….



11 In the Lord, however, woman is not independent of man, nor is man independent of woman. 12 For as woman came from man, so also man is born of woman. But everything comes from God.

OBSERVATION: If man did not come from woman, then from whom did he come? He came from God. He is caught in between. He has authority above Him and as the spiritual head of the home, responsibility below him. He has One TO Whom he is responsible. He has those FOR whom he is responsible.



God took responsibility for those under Him; and it is for man to take responsibility for those under him. Man must always remember that the One to Whom he is responsible also created those for whom he is responsible. He will be required to answer for how he served those given to him. Man is to follow God's example of sacrificial love in serving those under his care.

APPLICATION: Authority is a tool God gives me to make me a better servant. Authority is the right and responsibility to make decisions and to hold others accountable. It is not given to make one a dictator, but a servant. The man has authority in the home for the benefit of the wife. The parent has authority for the benefit of the children. The pastor has authority for the benefit of the congregation. The ruler has authority for the benefit of the citizens.



Everyone has a measure of authority. It may only be over their own life, their own thinking, their own actions, and their own attitudes. Those who do well in these areas can expect God to increase the territory over which they have authority.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, work in my heart to respond properly to the authority you have placed in my life. Then help me use authority to benefit those I am serving. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!