March 27, 2021: SOAP #4132 (from #2170): Judges 1-3; 1Corinthians 12 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 12:12 The body is a unit, though it is made up of many parts; and though all its parts are many, they form one body. So it is with Christ. OBSERVATION: I remember one dark rainy night when Sharon and I […]

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 12:12 The body is a unit, though it is made up of many parts; and though all its parts are many, they form one body. So it is with Christ.

OBSERVATION: I remember one dark rainy night when Sharon and I were traveling in heavy traffic through an area of road construction. A car was parked just barely off the traveling lane with its hazard lights on. We stop, and found a car with a flat tire and two ladies who did not know what to do. (It was the day before many cell phones.) Since it was the passenger side rear tire, I thought I should be able to safely change it. Afterward, the driver came to me and looked in my face and thanked me for the help. My hands had really done all the work, but she did not thank my hands at all. She never mentioned how hard they had worked, or how dirty they got. She just looked at my face as if she was thanking my head.



I am glad to report that my hands did not get their feelings hurt because they had not been properly recognized. They did not stop being a part of the body. They did not stop working for the good of the body. They seemed to be content that the head received appreciation for their efforts.

APPLICATION: As a part of the body of Christ, it should make no difference if I am overlooked when my work is appreciated. My joy is seeing the appreciation going to the 'Head,' " to Jesus!

PRAYER: Lord, I want my work to make you look good. I want people to appreciate you for what you do through me. Amen

