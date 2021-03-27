March 28, 2021: SOAP #4133: Judges 4-5; Psalm 39, 41; 1Corinthians 13 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 13:4-8Love is patient,love is kind.It does not envy,it does not boast,it is not proud.It is not rude,it is not self-seeking,it is not easily angered,it keeps no record of wrongs.Love does not delight in evil butrejoices with the truth.It always protects,always […]

March 28, 2021: SOAP #4133: Judges 4-5; Psalm 39, 41; 1Corinthians 13

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 13:4-8

Love is patient,

love is kind.

It does not envy,

it does not boast,

it is not proud.

It is not rude,

it is not self-seeking,

it is not easily angered,

it keeps no record of wrongs.

Love does not delight in evil but

rejoices with the truth.

It always protects,

always trusts,

always hopes,

always perseveres.

Love never fails.

OBSERVATION: Paul's description of Love brings understanding to John's description of God. 1John 4:8 'Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love…16 And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in him.'



God is as loving as He is holy. Everything God does is holy and loving. He does not cease to be holy to be loving. He does not cease to be loving to be holy. How could a perfectly holy God ever love a sinful man. The answer is only found in the cross where a holy Jesus died for sinful men.

APPLICATION: I am amazed at the love of God. I rejoice in the love God has for me. But does God rejoice in the love I have for others? That is a question worthy of consideration!

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, as you live within me, work the love of God into my words and my actions"into my whole life. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!