March 29, 2021: SOAP #4134: Judges 6-7; Psalm 52; 1Corinthians 14 SCRIPTURE: Judges (NIV) 7:4 But the LORD said to Gideon, “There are still too many men. Take them down to the water, and I will sift them out for you there. If I say, 'This one shall go with you,' he shall go; but […]

March 29, 2021: SOAP #4134: Judges 6-7; Psalm 52; 1Corinthians 14

SCRIPTURE: Judges (NIV) 7:4 But the LORD said to Gideon, “There are still too many men. Take them down to the water, and I will sift them out for you there. If I say, 'This one shall go with you,' he shall go; but if I say, 'This one shall not go with you,' he shall not go.” …

7 The LORD said to Gideon, “With the three hundred men that lapped I will save you and give the Midianites into your hands. Let all the other men go, each to his own place.”

OBSERVATION: The Midianites had oppressed Israel for seven years. They had invaded and took the crops and livestock. God is ready to answer their prayers for deliverance and goes to Gideon. 32,000 men responded to Gideon's call. God told him that was too many men. Tell all who were afraid to go home. 12,000 went home. God said, 'There are still too many men!' At God's direction, Gideon took the remaining 10,000 to get a drink. Also, at God's direction, he separated those who lifted the water to lap from their hands. Those who lay face down in the water to drink he sent home. Now he was left with 300!



With 32,000 they might have had a chance to defeat the Midianites. With only 10,000 there was probably no way they could have defeated Midian. With only 300, there was no question, there was no way they could defeat Midian. And if they did, it would be obvious that God gave them the victory!

APPLICATION: When God gives me an assignment, I need to trust Him. It would have been a major defeat if Gideon had tried to take on the Midianites with the 32,000 or 10,000 men. Sometimes I can be tempted to move ahead of God's provision. I try to use my wisdom and resources to accomplish God's will. I must move at His command! His voice activates my faith and my actions.

PRAYER: Whatever the assignment, Lord, I can count on you to provide what is needed. You will often use what I have available and multiply it to meet the need, or you will provide from another source. But however you do it, You get all the glory! Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!