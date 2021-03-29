March 30, 2021: SOAP #4135: Judges 8; Psalm 42; 1Corinthians 15 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 15:16 For if the dead are not raised, then Christ has not been raised either. 17 And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. 18 Then those also who have fallen asleep […]

March 30, 2021: SOAP #4135: Judges 8; Psalm 42; 1Corinthians 15

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 15:16 For if the dead are not raised, then Christ has not been raised either. 17 And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. 18 Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ are lost. 19 If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are to be pitied more than all men.

OBSERVATION: Without the resurrection of Jesus, His death on the cross would be meaningless. It would be only the painful, suffering crucifixion of another man.



The resurrection of Jesus is proof that death is not the end. There is life beyond death. The resurrection provides a hope that reaches beyond what can be seen in this life. We do not have all the specifics about eternity, but we have a general sense that it is going to be GREAT!

APPLICATION: What joy filled my life, and still fills my life, because my sins were forgiven, and Christ came to dwell in my heart. Hope flooded my heart. Hope is always future focused. Hope is believing that something good will come out of the past and present circumstances. Hope is believing that all things will work together for good (Romans 8:28).



Faith is specific; it says, 'Christ died for my sins, and Christ lives in my heart.' Hope leads me to have confidence that everything will work out for good. Hope in Christ reaches beyond death; it says eternity is going to be GREAT!!!

PRAYER: Lord Jesus, thank you for dying in my place to pay for my sins. Thank you for forgiveness and your presence in my life. And thank you for the hope you give me, a hope that reaches into eternity! Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!