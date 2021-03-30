March 31, 2021: SOAP #4136: Judges 9-10; Psalm 49; 1Corinthians 16 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 16:2 On the first day of every week, each one of you should set aside a sum of money in keeping with his income, saving it up, so that when I come no collections will have to be made.3 Then, when […]

March 31, 2021: SOAP #4136: Judges 9-10; Psalm 49; 1Corinthians 16

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 16:2 On the first day of every week, each one of you should set aside a sum of money in keeping with his income, saving it up, so that when I come no collections will have to be made.

3 Then, when I arrive, I will give letters of introduction to the men you approve and send them with your gift to Jerusalem.

4 If it seems advisable for me to go also, they will accompany me.

OBSERVATION: Paul was gathering money to help the church in Jerusalem. He would be coming to Corinth and wanted the money ready. There were to be no last-minute appeals for an offering. Each one was to evaluate his income and give accordingly. Their giving was to be in accordance with their income, not in accordance with the need or some emotional appeal. And since each one was to give according to their income, everyone could participate.

APPLICATION: God often gives a congregation a giving assignment, be it a mission emphasis or a building program or something else from the Lord. Like tithing, giving should be according to income. It should be done regularly when the church meets together. Timing and amount should be in accordance with income. Monthly income provides for monthly giving. Weekly income provides for weekly giving. The first response to a God given assignment is not to look elsewhere for finances, but to lay it before the congregation and give God the opportunity to build their faith.



When a congregation is faithful in their giving, God increases the offerings in several ways. He may add new believers to the church. He may increase the income of the individual givers in the congregation. Or He may provide what would have cost the church money"someone donating what is needed.



When a church looks elsewhere for money to build, they rob God of the opportunity for God to prove what He can do. They also rob the congregation of seeing what God can do through them.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, your plan is for me to be a giver. You also have plans for each congregation to be made up of givers. Find me faithful. Amen

