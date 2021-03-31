April 01, 2021: SOAP #4137: Judges 11-12; Psalm 50; 2Corinthians 1 SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 1:9 Indeed, in our hearts we felt the sentence of death. But this happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead. 10 He has delivered us from such a deadly peril, and he will […]

April 01, 2021: SOAP #4137: Judges 11-12; Psalm 50; 2Corinthians 1

SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 1:9 Indeed, in our hearts we felt the sentence of death. But this happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead. 10 He has delivered us from such a deadly peril, and he will deliver us. On him we have set our hope that he will continue to deliver us, 11 as you help us by your prayers. Then many will give thanks on our behalf for the gracious favor granted us in answer to the prayers of many.

OBSERVATION: Paul recognized that the hard trials had a purpose.

-They were not to cause Paul to rely on his own strength or wisdom. He did not need some special training to deal with the hardships.

-They were not to teach him how to rely on others. They were not to give him practice in sending out appeals for help.

-They were to give him practice in relying on God. …and not just any god, but THE GOD WHO RAISES THE DEAD!!!

APPLICATION: What God has done for me in the past, gives me faith that He will help me in the present and hope of His continued help in the future.



Like Paul, the Lord brought Sharon and I through a recent time when we had to rely on God. We could feel being lifted in the prayers of our church family and friends and many SOAP readers. It was an unexpected blessing received from writing the SOAPs. Now, some people give 'thanks on our behalf for the gracious favor granted us in answer to the prayers of many.'

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, thank you that you are reliable. I can depend on you! And thank you for 'the prayers of many.' You granted me 'gracious favor' in answer to those prayers. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!