April 02, 2021: SOAP #4138: Judges 13-16; 2Corinthians 2

SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 2:17 Unlike so many, we do not peddle the word of God for profit. On the contrary, in Christ we speak before God with sincerity, like men sent from God.

OBSERVATION: Getting ahead was not the motive for Paul's ministry. His desire was to be known as one sent from God. He saw himself as being 'in Christ.' The crucified, buried, resurrected, and ascended Jesus was back and living in this world through Paul.



Pail was moving around in this world 'before God.' Every word Paul spoke was heard by God. Everything he did was seen by God. There was nothing hidden from God. Paul was not drawn to a city by the size of the honorarium he would receive. His letters were not for sale. Living 'in Christ' and 'before God' required sincerity.

APPLICATION: I can see myself as living on a stage. I live out my part in the body of Christ, led by the Holy Spirit, and for the benefit of the audience"God the Father. Knowing that God the Father is my audience, and He knows me perfectly and understands me completely, makes me want to do everything sincerely.



I am humbly amazed at how God has arranged for the SOAPs to be provided free. The internet provides free access to most nations in the world.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, my life is an open book before you. I know there are others who watch me, and I understand that I will not be able to please everyone, but my goal is to make you smile. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!