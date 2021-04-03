April 04, 2021: SOAP #4140: Judges 19-21; 2Corinthians 4 (re-worked from 2010) SCRIPTURE: 2 Corinthians 4:14 we know that the one who (1) raised the Lord Jesus from the dead (2) will also raise us with Jesus and present us (3) with you in his presence. OBSERVATION: This verse gives three reasons to […]

April 04, 2021: SOAP #4140: Judges 19-21; 2Corinthians 4 (re-worked from 2010)

SCRIPTURE: 2 Corinthians 4:14 we know that the one who (1) raised the Lord Jesus from the dead (2) will also raise us with Jesus and present us (3) with you in his presence.

OBSERVATION: This verse gives three reasons to celebrate. First: The treasure we have in these 'earthen vessels' (our physical bodies) is the presence of our Risen Savior! Second: as He is risen, he will raise us from the dead! Third: we will be with those we love in His Presence!

APPLICATION: Paul did not expect to be by himself in the presence of the Lord. He expected his readers to be with him. Today, as we celebrate with those we love, we will miss some who were with us in earlier years. But in our sorrow, there is joy. Soon we will celebrate 'with you (them) in his presence.' What a day that will be! Soon SOAP readers from Asia, Africa, Europe, and America will celebrate together in the Presence of our Risen Savior.

PRAYER: Lord, the best thing about birthday parties is being with the person whose birthday we are celebrating. The best thing about your resurrection celebration today: you are here with us now! And the best thing about heaven: we will be celebrating the One we love with those we love! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

Personal note: I pray each of you have a wonderful time as you join with others in celebrating the resurrection of our Lord! And for those who cannot join with others, be assured that you are not alone; our Risen Savior is with you!