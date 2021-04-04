April 05, 2021: SOAP #4141: Ruth 1-2; Psalm 53, 61; 2Corinthians 5 SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 5:1 Now we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.2 Meanwhile we groan, longing to be clothed with our heavenly […]

April 05, 2021: SOAP #4141: Ruth 1-2; Psalm 53, 61; 2Corinthians 5

SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 5:1 Now we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.

2 Meanwhile we groan, longing to be clothed with our heavenly dwelling, 3 because when we are clothed, we will not be found naked.

4 For while we are in this tent, we groan and are burdened, because we do not wish to be unclothed but to be clothed with our heavenly dwelling, so that what is mortal may be swallowed up by life.

5 Now it is God who has made us for this very purpose and has given us the Spirit as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come.

OBSERVATION: We often think when a person dies their life has been swallowed up by death. But for the believer, the very opposite is true. What is mortal (temporary human life subject to death) is swallowed up by life!!!



As we pass through the death experience, we become absent, we leave behind our temporary home, this earthly tent, and move to our permanent home with the Lord. (2Corinthians 5:8) Entrance into our heavenly home depends solely on our faith in the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross as the payment for our sins. The rewards in heaven will be based on our service to the Lord and to people during our time on earth.

APPLICATION: In the Creator's plan, children are no more meant to live out their lives in their mother's wombs than adults are meant to live out their lives in this world. The womb and the world/earth are passageways through which we all must pass.



Sad to say, some people will not be present to receive any rewards because they missed having faith in Jesus. They need to pray:

PRAYER: Lord Jesus, I believe you died on the cross to pay for my sins. I ask you to forgive me and make me clean from all sin. I make you the Lord of my life. Set your Holy Spirit to live within me and teach me how to live a life that pleases you. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!