April 06, 2021: SOAP #4142: Ruth 3-4; Psalm 64, 65; 2Corinthians 6

SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 6:16 What agreement is there between the temple of God and idols? For we are the temple of the living God. As God has said: “I will live with them and walk among them, and I will be their God, and they will be my people.” [Ezekiel 27:37]

17 “Therefore come out from them and be separate, says the Lord. Touch no unclean thing, and I will receive you.” [from Isaiah 52:11]

18 “I will be a Father to you, and you will be my sons and daughters, says the Lord Almighty.” [Jeremiah 32:9]

OBSERVATION: Not 'we were' not 'we will be' but 'WE ARE' the temple of the living God. That is what we are right now!



The various temples I have visited were built to 'showcase' the god to which they were dedicated. The temples show what the worshippers thought of their god. They were built to display the god in a favorable way. They are an exhibit of what they believe the god can do. Appropriately, they are lifeless exhibits of lifeless gods. Worshippers often cannot give any explanation of their worship for many are just ceremonies that have long ago lost their meaning. But they faithfully carry on hoping to appease the god's anger or to gain some reward.



Not so with The Lord God Almighty. He is a living God and requires a living temple!

APPLICATION: My life is a temple of THE Living God! My life should display God in a favorable way. My worship and service should make God attractive. My worship is not a lifeless ceremony from the past, but the living out of a current relationship with the King of kings and the Lord of lords! We are friends!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, I know that you are working for my good, even when you are correcting me. Lord, I want to live my life for your good. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!